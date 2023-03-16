Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 6,841 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

