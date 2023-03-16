Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $328.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.45 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

