Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
Dover Trading Down 3.7 %
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dover Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
