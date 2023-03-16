Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

