Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin bought 830 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $131,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

