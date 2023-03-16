AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF remained flat at C$43.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$43.90 and a 52 week high of C$44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.90.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

