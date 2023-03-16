Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. 427,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

