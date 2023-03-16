Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 192.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.98. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $136.75 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

