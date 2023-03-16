Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.
Shares of AZPN opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 192.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.98. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $136.75 and a 52-week high of $263.59.
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
