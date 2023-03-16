Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Given New $6.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE AHT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

