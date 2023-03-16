Ark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.80 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $55.65 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005546 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,668,178 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

