Argus Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $261.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Argus from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

First Solar stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,915. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

