Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 168,692 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

