Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $88.78 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ardor has a market cap of $88.78 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

