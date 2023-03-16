Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
