Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

