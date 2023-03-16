Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $40.94. 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

