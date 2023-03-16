Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. 1,537,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

