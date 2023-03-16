Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 124,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,305. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

