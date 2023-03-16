Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $9.91. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,975,048 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
