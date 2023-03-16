Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $9.91. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,975,048 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. CPMG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 6,183,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter worth $5,248,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,154,000 after purchasing an additional 893,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth $7,163,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

