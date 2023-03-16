Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Insider Keith M. Kimmel Sells 8,000 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 867,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,145. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 575,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

