Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.24 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $9.88 or 0.00039831 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $184.24 million and $14,682.04 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.4510872 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $15,607.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

