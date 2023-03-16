Andrew P. Skotdal Acquires 1,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

CCB stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

