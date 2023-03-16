Andrew P. Skotdal Acquires 1,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CCB stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.
