Analyzing Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.30 $661.98 million $0.19 39.84 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $15.27 billion 1.84 -$1.66 billion ($0.55) -16.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unicharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36% Vestas Wind Systems A/S -11.14% -26.25% -4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unicharm and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 3 4 0 2.22

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicharm beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries, which include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Others segment manages commercial products that used in nonwoven fabric. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

