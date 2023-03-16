Analyzing Grab (GRAB) & The Competition

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grab to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grab alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.48 Grab Competitors $4.26 billion $39.44 million -16.01

Grab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -45.46% -9,147.48% -5.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Grab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 759 4683 10030 252 2.62

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab competitors beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.