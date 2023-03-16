Analysts Set Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

