Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $4.38

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

