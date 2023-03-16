Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

