Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Amplitude Price Performance
AMPL opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.