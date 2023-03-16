Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Christopher W. Hamm Buys 20,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,712.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 184,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

