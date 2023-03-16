American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

AMMJ opened at $0.03 on Thursday. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

