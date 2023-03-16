American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
AMMJ opened at $0.03 on Thursday. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About American Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Cannabis (AMMJ)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.