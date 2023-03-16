AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 48,000,579 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APE opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

