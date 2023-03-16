Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.71

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$58.59. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.97, with a volume of 52,514 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,817.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

