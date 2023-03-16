Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 4.0 %

ATUSF opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

