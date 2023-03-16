Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.97

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $67.97, with a volume of 169675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,975,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $992,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,718 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,903. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading

