Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Purchases 415,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
