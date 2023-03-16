Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Purchases 415,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

