Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

