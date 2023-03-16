Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.