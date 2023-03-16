Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

