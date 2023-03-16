Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
