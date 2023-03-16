Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 872,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 282,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,157. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

