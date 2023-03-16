Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Stock Price Up 56.9%

Shares of Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Rating) were up 56.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Albert Technologies Trading Up 56.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.

About Albert Technologies

Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.

