Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.
Alarm.com Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,295. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com
In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
