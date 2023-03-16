Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,295. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

