Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADLRF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

