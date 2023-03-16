Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) COO Purchases $40,780.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.