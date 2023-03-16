Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMG opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.