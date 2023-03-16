Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 83,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Shares of AEVA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 1,366,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,040. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

