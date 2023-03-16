aelf Hits Market Cap of $183.14 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $183.14 million and $15.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003740 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001763 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,614,621 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.