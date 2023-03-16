AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 2,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 48.54% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

