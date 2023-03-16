Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.59.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.17. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

