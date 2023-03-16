Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.