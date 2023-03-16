ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 673.0 days.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of HDIUF traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

