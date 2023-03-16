Addison Capital Co Sells 27,250 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 276,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

