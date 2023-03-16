Addison Capital Co Purchases Shares of 609 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Adobe Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

