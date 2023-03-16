Addison Capital Co Buys Shares of 2,396 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,374,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,028,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $522.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

